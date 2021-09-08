El Paso Electric continues holding community meetings to discuss rate increase proposal

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Paso Electric has four more community meetings to discuss its proposed rate increase with the public while its rate hike remains suspended.

As KTSM previously reported, In June, the El Paso City Council voted unanimously to suspend a rate hike proposed by EPE, which remains in effect until October 4.

The remaining meetings are listed below:

  • Thursday, Sept. 9 – Mesita Elementary School, 3307 N. Stanton
  • Monday, Sept. 13 – Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron
  • Wednesday, Sept. 15– Andale Restaurant, 9201 Gateway West
  • Thursday, Sept. 16-6 p.m. Virtual Meeting

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

ktsm news update 10pm 09-08-2021

El Paso's First Skyscraper

Route 66

Search for superintendents continue

First West Nile Virus case reported in El Paso

Labor Day Travel Recap

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link