El Paso Electric continues holding community meetings to discuss rate increase proposal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Paso Electric has four more community meetings to discuss its proposed rate increase with the public while its rate hike remains suspended.
As KTSM previously reported, In June, the El Paso City Council voted unanimously to suspend a rate hike proposed by EPE, which remains in effect until October 4.
The remaining meetings are listed below:
- Thursday, Sept. 9 – Mesita Elementary School, 3307 N. Stanton
- Monday, Sept. 13 – Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron
- Wednesday, Sept. 15– Andale Restaurant, 9201 Gateway West
- Thursday, Sept. 16-6 p.m. Virtual Meeting