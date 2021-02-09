El Paso elected officials call for deported Aug. 3 victim to be returned

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2019, photo texas state police cars block the access to the Walmart store in the aftermath of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based discounter says Tuesday, Sept. 3, that it will be discontinuing the sale of short-barrel and handgun ammunition. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of city, county and state elected representatives say they want to see the deported Aug. 3 victim back in the United States.

The group says Rosa, whose name has been withheld due to concern for her safety, should be returned with humanitarian parole that would allow her to testify and contribute in the investigation and prosecution of the mass shooter from the Dallas suburbs.

“The shooting on August 3 was an incredibly traumatic event for all of El Paso. The prosecution of the Walmart shooter will hopefully bring some level of closure and comfort not only to the direct victims of the attack but also to our community as a whole,” said Iliana Holguin the El Paso County Commissioner of Precinct 3.

Holguin said humanitarian parole would also allow Rosa to await the conclusion of the shooter’s trial along with her family and the El Paso community.

“Rosa’s testimony can potentially help the district attorney’s office obtain justice for our community, and as a result, we are respectfully requesting that she be allowed to return to the United States pursuant to a grant of humanitarian parole.”

El Paso County Commissioner David Stout and City Reps. Alexsandra Annello, Cassandra Hernandez, and Peter Svarzbein supported Holguin’s statement on Tuesday morning. They were joined by State Senator Cesar Blanco and representatives Art Fierro, Joe Moody and Lina Ortega.

Rosa was deported by an Immigration Customs and Enforcement agent after saying she was a victim of the mass shooting and cooperating with authorities, according to her attorneys. Her legal representatives say the federal government was aware of her application for a U-Visa, which allows stay in the U.S. for victims of crimes.

ICE says the federal agency was unaware of Rosa’s cooperation with law enforcement and prosecutors on the case. The agency has said it will stay in touch with state and federal authorities to determine whether she is needed physically in the United States.

The immigration agency says she was removed from the country after overstaying an allowed 30-day visit to El Paso. An immigration judge ordered her removal to Mexico on June 6, 2019 and an appeal was denied in September of that year, according to ICE.

She was jailed in Downtown El Paso after a traffic stop by the El Paso Police Department. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant for traffic violations.

Rosa was deported to Mexico on Jan. 29, after she was released from the jail and put in ICE’s custody.