EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rose Gandarilla took a trip down memory lane at Bowie High School, looking through memorabilia and reminiscing on her times as a student at the school.

She now is the school’s first-ever woman principal, ready and excited to get back to her roots.

“It’s amazing, it’s come full circle this is the school that I always said if it ever opened I would apply for principalship and it did and I am very humbled and honored to serve this community,” Gandarilla said.

A true born and raised El Pasoan, Gandarilla graduated from Bowie in 1994, then attended UTEP where she studied education, where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

“I am so excited to come back to the community that raised me,” Gandarilla said.

During her time at UTEP, she did her student teaching at Guillen Middle School. She began her career as a special education teacher and also has served as a student activities manager.

Gandarilla then went on to become an assistant principal at various Ysleta ISD schools, last at Del Valle High School before taking her 16 years of experience to Bowie.

“I hope to accomplish the fact that our students graduate and go on to pursue dreams and also come back and serve their community,” Gandarilla said.

As Gandarilla gets ready to greet her students, teachers and staff back for the 2022-2023 school year on August 1, she sends her community a message:

“Welcome back, go Osos, it is time to show the El Paso community and state what the Bears can achieve,” Gandarilla said.

