El Paso District’s TxDOT HERO program extended through 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) El Paso District announced Thursday that their popular roadside assistance program – Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) – would continue helping area motorists through 2023.

TxDOT officials shared that the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) approved to provide federal funding for the program an additional year making the program active until 2023.

Since the HERO program started, TxDOT has been able to assist first responders and stranded motorists three times as much. Before the HERO program started, there was an average of 600 reported incidents per month on the selected sections where El Paso Police and TxDOT maintenance forces would assist/respond. After the HERO program started, that average increased to 1,900 incidents reported per month. TxDOT El Paso

The program, launched in the El Paso District June 15, 2020, aimed at improving safety for motorists and first responders, consists of specially trained staff and a fleet of patrol vehicles that assist on El Paso County’s three major highways: I-10 from Transmountain Rd. (MM6) to Horizon Blvd. (MM38); Loop 375 from I-10 West (RM11) to Santa Fe Street (RM60) and US 54 from McCombs (RM34) to Loop 375 (RM20).

Each shift consists of five trucks and one tow truck. The program operates Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Crews provide the following services at no cost:

Emergency temporary traffic control at incidents

Clearing of light debris from incidents

Assist law enforcement move minor non-injury incidents off the highway to reduce secondary crashes

Remove stranded or abandoned vehicle from travel lanes and/or shoulders

Change flat tires, add air to low tires

Provide gas, diesel, water

Battery jump start

Minor vehicle repairs

Cell phone service, drinking water to stranded motorists

From June 2020-June 2021, 60% of all incidents HEROs responded to were disabled vehicles and abandoned vehicles; HEROs protected the scene for first responders and all other incidents 21,000 times; changed a tire or gave air to stranded motorist 1,300 times; provided fuel 531 times, and units towed or relocated vehicles in dangerous areas to a safe location 406 times and 757 times respectively.

Motorists in need of assistance can call 915-790-HERO (4376). The program has its own dispatchers and receive additional vigilance from the TxDOT team at the TransVista Center, who keep watch via the District’s camera system.

