El Paso District Attorney claims deported Aug. 3 witness is not a victim, her lawyers disagree

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Newly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales says a survivor of the Walmart shooting is not a victim — her attorneys argue otherwise.

Rosales issued a short statement Monday evening claiming Rosa, who was deported to Ciudad Juárez on Friday, is not a victim of the Aug. 3 mass shooting that took the lives of 23 and left 25 injured in 2019. Rosa’s full name is being withheld out of concern for her safety.

Rosa’s attorneys say a U-visa, a nonimmigrant visa set aside for victims of crimes, was filed before Rosales took office. And, she had been cooperating with investigators working on the mass shooting case because her and her sister say they saw the shooter attack the first victim outside the Walmart.

“It’s semantics,” said Anna Hey, deputy directory and attorney at law of the Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services. “Unless you’re close to dying, or physical injuries, she’s saying she’s not a victim. That’s not true.”

Rosales’ statement said her office carefully reviewed Rosa’s file. The U-Visa application would need to be filed with the Department of Homeland Security.

“We became aware of (Rosa’s) situation with INS at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 29th,” the statement said. “Regarding whether (Rosa’s) U-Visa application was filed, or if it was on file at the time she was detained by EPPD, these are questions that need to be directed to her attorney.”

Rosa was arrested on Wednesday for two outstanding citations from 2015 after a traffic stop by the El Paso police.

She was booked into the El Paso County Jail Annex and transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which deported Rosa to Ciudad Juárez on Friday morning.