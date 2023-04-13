EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A crash involving a man in a wheelchair on Saturday, April 8 left many people in the Borderland concerned.

The incident caused advocates from the El Paso Desert ADAPT to speak out.

El Paso Desert ADAPT is a disability rights group that advocates for people with disabilities and a fraction of the larger scale, ADAPT of Texas, according to the disability website.

‘The incident shows the disregard some people have for those who are disabled, especially when driving,” said Josue Rodriguez, a spokesperson of the ADAPT group.

Rodriguez adds the situation is ‘frustrating’ due to the obstacles the disabled community faces already.

KTSM 9 News reporter, Tawny Davis is working to gather more information about the disabled community and how they are advocating for their safety.

