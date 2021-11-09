El Paso Department of Public Health to host COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru event for kids

A child’s dose of the COVID-19 vaccination is shown, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Children’s National Hospital in Washington. The vaccine, one-third the dose for teens and adults, requires two shots three weeks apart. The U.S. enters a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Department of Public Health and Fire Department are to host a special “Kids Day”, where they will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru event for children 5 to 17 years old.

The event is set for Thursday, November 11 from 8 am to 4 pm.

Children will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and will have the opportunity to win prizes.

The drive-thru event is free of charge and is by appointment only at the City of El Paso vaccine mega site, 301 George Perry Blvd.

Patents can schedule an appointment at https://epcovidvaccine.com/ or by calling (915) 212-6843.

Health officials remind parents and guardians that consent is required for the vaccination of minors.

For more information about the vaccination site and location, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.