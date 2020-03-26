Department of Public Health reports four new positive cases of COVID-19 in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso County now stands at 25. On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) reported four (4) new confirmed cases.

According to the El Paso Department of Public Health, the positive cases in El Paso County include 17 females, 8 males.

Age Range Number of Cases:

Teens – 2

20s – 4

30s – 7

40s – 4

50s – 3

60s – 4

70s – 1

DPH officials say with more testing available the increase in cases does not come as a surprise.

“Drive-thru testing for specific groups will increase our numbers and allow us to have a better understanding of COVID-19 in our community,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso City/County Health Authority. “It’s important to keep in mind that those who test positive will be ordered to stay home and away from others. We should all be practicing social distancing even if we have not been tested.”

Officials are also highlighting the importance of social distancing and those who leave home should do so by themselves and avoid taking seniors and children with them. As they make their way in the community they should also maintain a distance of at least six feet from others.

Covering your cough, avoid touching your face, practicing regular handwashing, and cleaning common areas with disinfectant continue to be stressed. Local public health officials also want the public to become familiar with the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If these symptoms don’t improve they should call their doctor.

The 21-COVID hotline will be operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For referral services contact 2-1-1 Texas Call Center that is available 24/7 and select option six for more information.