El Paso Department of Public Health reports 5 new deaths due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday bringing the total number of those killed by the virus to 41.

Health officials said the latest victims had underlying health conditions. The victims included two men in their 70s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 40s, and a woman in her 70s.

The health department also reported 43 new COVID-19 cases bringing the county’s total number to 1,456.

Health officials said 751 people have now recovered from the virus and that there are still 664 active cases within the county.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are once again reporting a spike in COVID-19 deaths with the loss of five members of our community. We send our very deepest condolences to their loved ones,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “One of the trends that we are seeing is that COVID-19 is gravely affecting those who are diabetic, have high blood pressure, and/or have heart disease. If you or a loved one have these underlying health conditions, I urge you to take the necessary health precautions by practicing social distancing, wearing a face cover, thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water.”

on Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the federal government has extended El Paso’s existing community-based testing site through June 30, 2020. Mayor Dee Margo and the Office of Emergency Management have been working with the Office of the Texas Governor to address testing in the community.

The existing drive-thru COVID-19 specimen collection site was opened on March 23, 2020, and is managed by DPH, the Border Regional Advisory Council, and other public health partners. The site is currently testing the general public that are presenting symptoms. Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste and/or smell.

Testing is free and takes place by appointment Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. An appointment can be made by calling (915) 212-0783 during operational hours.

The health department said infected persons who have few or no symptoms can spread the virus that causes COVID-19 to others. Even if an infected person is only mildly ill, the people they spread it to may become seriously ill or even die, especially if that person is 65 or older with pre-existing health conditions, health officials said.

Residents with questions about the local directive can call 3-1-1. To report non-compliance, residents are asked to call the El Paso Police Department non-emergency at (915) 832-4400.

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referrals to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.