El Paso Department of Health reports 38 new Covid-19 deaths, a single-day record

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health announced on Tuesday morning 38 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total of deaths to 1,057.

All 38 patients had underlying health conditions. The victim’s ages ranged from the 40s to the 100s.

The deaths did not occur on the same day; health officials say they happened over a five month period.

The Health Department also reported 500 new cases. There are 37,921 active cases, 665 hospitalized patients and 259 patients in the ICU.

Health officials said that 51,130 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, or 56 percent of all patients.

The additional data can be found on the COVID dashboard at www.EPStrong.org.