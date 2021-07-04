El Paso Crime Stoppers most wanted for week of July 4

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of July 4, 2021.
The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Juan Bembont Zamora
- Age: 41
- 5’7″,176 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property
- Bond: N/A
Valentin Marquez
- Age: 40
- 5’4″, 125 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Driving while intoxicated third or more
- Bond: N/A
Cesar Valles
- Age: 40
- 5’6″, 160 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Fail to comply sex off duty to reg w/prev IAT
- Bond: $100,000
Shanell Lynn Chee
- Age: 27
- 5’4″, 195 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: six counts of child/elderly/disabled reckless bi / mental
- Bond: N/A
Jennifer Blanco
- Age: 33
- 5’3″, 240 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: possession of a controlled substance PG 1 >=1>G<4G
- Bond: $41,000
El Paso County Sheriff’s Department
David Michael Arevalo
- Age: 36
- 5’10”, 180 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: aggravated kidnapping x2
- Bond: $150,000
Richard Allen Banks
- Age: 70
- 5’10”, 160 pounds
- Grey hair, blue eyes
- Wanted for: Sex offenders duty to register w/prev conv IAT
- Bond: $25,000
Eurydice Saucedo
- Age: 38
- 5 feet tall
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Theft property >=$30K<$150K
- Bond: $25,000
Christopher Sena
- Age: 33
- 6 feet tall
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Fraud transfer of motor vehicle >=$30K<$150K
- Bond: $20,000
Kayla Michelle Alba
- Age: 26
- 5’4″, 100 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of marijuana <=5LBS>4OZ, MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A>=4G<400G 2x
- No Bond.