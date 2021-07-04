El Paso Crime Stoppers most wanted for week of July 4

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of July 4, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Juan Bembont Zamora

Age: 41

5’7″,176 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property

Bond: N/A

Valentin Marquez

Age: 40

5’4″, 125 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Driving while intoxicated third or more

Bond: N/A

Cesar Valles

Age: 40

5’6″, 160 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Fail to comply sex off duty to reg w/prev IAT

Bond: $100,000

Shanell Lynn Chee

Age: 27

5’4″, 195 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: six counts of child/elderly/disabled reckless bi / mental

Bond: N/A

Jennifer Blanco

Age: 33

5’3″, 240 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: possession of a controlled substance PG 1 >=1>G<4G

Bond: $41,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

David Michael Arevalo

Age: 36

5’10”, 180 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: aggravated kidnapping x2

Bond: $150,000

Richard Allen Banks

Age: 70

5’10”, 160 pounds

Grey hair, blue eyes

Wanted for: Sex offenders duty to register w/prev conv IAT

Bond: $25,000

Eurydice Saucedo

Age: 38

5 feet tall

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Theft property >=$30K<$150K

Bond: $25,000

Christopher Sena

Age: 33

6 feet tall

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Fraud transfer of motor vehicle >=$30K<$150K

Bond: $20,000

Kayla Michelle Alba