El Paso Creatives creates community, awareness for area artists

EL PASO, Texas — A local group is helping area artists and creatives by providing a community to express their talents.

El Paso Creatives’ Director Isaac Hernandez says the inspiration for El Paso Creatives is to help motivate and become the support system for creative individuals in El Paso.

“Many creatives have a strong passion for their art, whether it’s painting, filmmaking, photography, modeling or music, we want to create a network where they can come to for support and with our events,” Hernandez said. “Now virtually, (we’ll) be able to network with one another and know that there is a creative platform here in El Paso for them to look at for support.”

One “event” that El Paso Creatives offers is a Virtual Model EVOLVE Workshop, happening Aug. 28 to 30, with Ragazza Bazaar, where aspiring models will be able to register for a two-day workshop to learn the basics of modeling.

Future events include a music contest, a new weekly show/podcast starting up today at 7 p.m., where they interview local artists, painters, photography workshops, filmmakers, local creative businesses, model talks and also a behind-the-lyrics series.

The intention is to bring more exposure to creatives in El Paso, said Veronica Grijalva, El Paso Creatives’ director of operations.

“There’s a lot of talent in El Paso alone, and I know that they work very hard at what they do,” she said.

“This coloring book allows for some of these artists to be discovered,” Grijalva said. “Not only can you color in their works, but you can find more information on them, whether it’s their social media or their online shops, it’s all in the book.”

The coloring book is helpful not just to the artist, but to the people coloring the artwork, said Grijalva.

“That’s another aspect of the book. Any form of creativity, whether it’s coloring, painting, singing, writing, whatever your creative outlet is, it is stress relieving,” she said. “With all the things going on, it’s overwhelming. By coloring, it consumes your mind because you can think of what you can do next: ‘what other color would go good here?’ It allows your mind to focus on something other than the world around you, which is freeing.”