El Paso COVID update: 1 new virus death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported one new virus-related death on Monday.

The male patient in his 60s had underlying health conditions. This brings the total number of deaths to 517 in El Paso.

The City is reporting 116 news cases, as well as five weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State.

The result are from tests conducted during CDC Week 39.

There are 3,573 active cases. Health officials said 19,704 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at El Paso’s COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org.