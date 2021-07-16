El Paso COVID-19 data shows a rise in new, active cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Data recorded by the City of El Paso shows new positive cases of COVID-19 are rising in the county along with total active cases.

On Monday, July 12, the City reported 413 active cases. On Friday, data showed active cases jumped to 523.

On Friday, 51 new cases were reported along with three new deaths to bring the total to 2,683 virus-related deaths.

Data shows 67.5% of eligible El Pasoans are fully vaccinated. City health leaders continue encouraging the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they are 12 and older with the start of school in just a few weeks and several variants spreading across the country.

