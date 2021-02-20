El Paso COVID-19 cases up 179, 12 deaths

El Paso coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Public Health Department announced new cases and deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday morning.

An announcement says 179 positive cases were identified and 12 succumbed to infections from the novel coronavirus.

The city says 194,000 vaccines have been allocated within the region and 165,790 have been administered.

Among those who succumbed to the illness, one man and woman were in their 50’s. Also, three men and two women were in their 60’s.

Two men and two women were in their 70’s and one man was in his 80’s.

