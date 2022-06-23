EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso County’s Animal Welfare Department received a $1,500 grant investment from Petco Love during a special celebration this week.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with Petco Love and will apply these funds to help keep

families together! Petco Love helps us keep owned pets vaccinated and healthy,” said Lauralei Combs,

Executive Director of the Animal Welfare Department.

Officials presented the check at the Petco at 5994 Montana Avenue on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in support of their lifesaving work for animals in the El Paso County area.

Our investment in El Paso County’s Animal Welfare Department is part of more than $15M in investments

recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our

commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized. Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of

Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify

the search for lost pets. Susanne Kogut, President, Petco Love

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier.

Via a news release, officials way since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store