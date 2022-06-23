EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso County’s Animal Welfare Department received a $1,500 grant investment from Petco Love during a special celebration this week.
“We are very excited to continue our partnership with Petco Love and will apply these funds to help keep
families together! Petco Love helps us keep owned pets vaccinated and healthy,” said Lauralei Combs,
Executive Director of the Animal Welfare Department.
Officials presented the check at the Petco at 5994 Montana Avenue on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in support of their lifesaving work for animals in the El Paso County area.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier.
Via a news release, officials way since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.
