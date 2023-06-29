EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of Independence Day, all El Paso County Administrative Offices will be

closed Tuesday, July 4th. Regular business hours will resume Wednesday, July 5th.



El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet on Monday, July 3rd and will resume County

business at the following meeting in regular session on Monday, July 10th beginning at 9:30 a.m.

CLOSED:

• All County Departments Administrative Offices

• El Paso County Courthouse

• Commissioners Court

OPEN:

• Ascarate Golf Course Pro Shop – 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Due to July 4th Special Event)

• All County Parks – 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

o Ascarate Park – $5 Parking Fee

• All County Pools

o Ascarate Pool: July 4th Special Event

▪ Session 1: 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

▪ Session 2: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m

o Gallegos Pool: 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m

o Fabens Pool: 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m

For more information, please visit us at epcounty.com or call 915-546-2000.