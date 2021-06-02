El Paso County to receive more than $162 million in federal funding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County is projected to receive more than $162 million in federal funds for essential workers adversely affected by the global pandemic and additional support for counties and municipalities.

The federal funds come from the American Rescue Plan, which is designed to help local governments respond and recover from economic challenges. These funds, however, have to be used no later than Dec. 31, 2024.

The El Paso County Commissioners Court is scheduled to discuss the funding during a meeting on June 3 on their YouTube channel.

President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan on March 11 and those dollars will arrive throughout the year, according to county documents.

The funds are to be used for supporting public health spendings, such as medical expenses, behavioral health care and public health and safety for staff.

The funds would also allow better pay for essential workers and offering additional support for those at greater risk of contracting the virus, as well as investing the funds in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure to improve the access to clean drinking water.

