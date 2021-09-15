El Paso County to host Free Community Cleanup Events in Fabens, Canutillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This weekend, El Paso County Public Works is hosting two free community clean up events.

“This event allows El Paso County residents to get rid of unwanted items, while making a difference in their community,” organizers shared. “Some items may not be accepted, so residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste prior to arrival.”

The events, scheduled for both the Upper and Lower Valley areas are set for Saturday, September 18 from 8:00am to Noon, or until capacity.

The drop off locations are:

• Fabens: 199 Citizen Transfer Station Road, Fabens, Texas 79838

• Westway: 1002 Tiffany Road. Canutillo, Texas 79835

Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as followed:

Tires

A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.

Only 5 tires per residence.

Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.

Tires from retailers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.

Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste

One pick-up truck load per resident of bulk trash.

Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.

Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.

CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.

For any questions, contact the El Paso County Public Works office at (915) 546-2015.

