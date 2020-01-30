El Paso County to host free community cleanup event

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Public Works (EPCPW) will be hosting two community clean up events to allow residents to get rid of unwanted items while making a difference in the community.

The events will be free and take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon, or until capacity.

According to a release, EPCPW provides a systematic approach to the care and maintenance of El Paso County’s infrastructure, road system, buildings, and parks.

The two drop-off locations are:

  • Far East: 14698 Van Lane, El Paso, TX
  • Far West: Gallegos Park – 7351 Bosque Rd. Canutillo, TX

Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as followed:

Tires

  • A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.
  • Only 5 tires per residence.
  • Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.
  • Tires from retailers will not be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.

Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste

  • One pick-up truckload per resident of bulk trash.
  • Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.
  • Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.
  • CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.

Residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste prior to arrival.

For more information visit the EPCPW website at http://www.epcounty.com/publicworks/default.htm.

