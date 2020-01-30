El Paso County to host free community cleanup event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Public Works (EPCPW) will be hosting two community clean up events to allow residents to get rid of unwanted items while making a difference in the community.
The events will be free and take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon, or until capacity.
According to a release, EPCPW provides a systematic approach to the care and maintenance of El Paso County’s infrastructure, road system, buildings, and parks.
The two drop-off locations are:
- Far East: 14698 Van Lane, El Paso, TX
- Far West: Gallegos Park – 7351 Bosque Rd. Canutillo, TX
Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as followed:
Tires
- A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.
- Only 5 tires per residence.
- Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.
- Tires from retailers will not be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.
Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste
- One pick-up truckload per resident of bulk trash.
- Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.
- Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.
- CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.
Residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste prior to arrival.
For more information visit the EPCPW website at http://www.epcounty.com/publicworks/default.htm.