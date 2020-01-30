El Paso County to host free community cleanup event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Public Works (EPCPW) will be hosting two community clean up events to allow residents to get rid of unwanted items while making a difference in the community.

The events will be free and take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon, or until capacity.

According to a release, EPCPW provides a systematic approach to the care and maintenance of El Paso County’s infrastructure, road system, buildings, and parks.

The two drop-off locations are:

Far East: 14698 Van Lane, El Paso, TX

Far West: Gallegos Park – 7351 Bosque Rd. Canutillo, TX

Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as followed:

Tires

A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.

Only 5 tires per residence.

Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.

Tires from retailers will not be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.

Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste

One pick-up truckload per resident of bulk trash.

Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.

Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.

CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.

Residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste prior to arrival.

For more information visit the EPCPW website at http://www.epcounty.com/publicworks/default.htm.