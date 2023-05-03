EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This Saturday, May 6th from 8 a.m. to noon, El Paso Public Works hosts a free event for the public to dispose of tires, bulk trash and electronics. The drop off location will be 14698 Van Lane. The Cleanup allows residents to dispose of unwanted items.

The following is a list of items that will be accepted:

Tires

A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.

Only 5 tires per residence.

Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.

Tires from retailers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.

• Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste

One pick-up truck load per resident of bulk trash.

Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.

Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.

CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.

For questions, call 915-546-2015