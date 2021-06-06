El Paso County to consider $2.3 million for mobile command units for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court will consider a nearly $2.3 million purchase with American Rescue funds for two mobile COVID-19 command units in vaccination efforts.

The item is scheduled for discussion and action on the commissioners’ Monday meeting at 9:30 a.m. The exchange will be available on the court’s YouTube page.

A description on the county’s website says the purchase would be through an interlocal agreement with the county’s Emergency Services District No. 2. It will have a shared use with the sheriff’s department and constables, the description says.

The county is projected to receive more than $162 million in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan signed by U.S. President Joe Biden on March 11. The funds are designated for efforts to help local governments respond and recover from economic challenges sustained during the global pandemic.

The funds must be used by Dec. 31, 2024, according to federal guidelines.

