El Paso County starts Month of Unity and Healing as anniversary of August 3 mass shooting approaches

Abel Valenzuela, local of El Paso, meditates in front of the makeshift memorial for shooting victims at the Cielo Vista Mall Walmart in El Paso, Texas on August 8, 2019. – The El Paso community is still reeling from the trauma of the mass shooting which left 23 dead and dozens injured. (PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Judge’s Office and the United Way of El Paso County coordinated this “Month of Unity and Healing.”

The community is invited to participate and help create acts of kindness and goodwill as we near the 2nd anniversary of August 3 Mass Shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

Some local leaders in attendance at today’s kickoff in the El Paso County Courthouse include Ricardo A. Samaniego, El Paso County Judge; Deborah Zuloaga, President and CEO of United Way of El Paso County; and Dr. David Carrasco, Harvard University.

You’re encourage to do more random acts of kindness.

“Whether it be something simple, like, you know, holding the elevator door for people or to taking out the trash can or putting away a trash can for an elderly neighbor,” said Deborah Zuloaga, President and CEO of the United Way of El Paso. “And then of course there are lots of volunteer opportunities and local nonprofits that you can participate in.”

The series of events, conversations and activities will take place from July 3rd to August 3rd. Events will include activities such as healing through education, exercise, art, music, public service, and other creative activities.

There will be a Luminaria Drive-Thru on July 30 & 31 and on August 3 the Healing Garden Unveiling.

“The way we don’t let them die in vain, is we do things for them. Sometimes that can motivate you to say I’m going to do this for you,” said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

To see the calendar of events for the Month of Unity and Healing click here.

