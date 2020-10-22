El Paso County, Sheriff’s Office, UMC to hold press conference to address COVID-19 surge

Watch the news conference here at 5 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — County of El Paso and University Medical Center officials will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. Thursday at the UMC Neighborhood Health Clinic West to address the surge of positive COVID-19 cases.

County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego, UMC CEO Jacob Cintron and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Commander Ryan Urrutia will speak during the conference.

You can watch the live stream below:

Latest Headlines