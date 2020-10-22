El Paso County, Sheriff’s Office, UMC to hold press conference to address COVID-19 surge

Watch the news conference here at 5 p.m.

by: Patricia L. Garcia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — County of El Paso and University Medical Center officials will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. Thursday at the UMC Neighborhood Health Clinic West to address the surge of positive COVID-19 cases.

County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego, UMC CEO Jacob Cintron and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Commander Ryan Urrutia will speak during the conference.

