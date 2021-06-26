El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to request $250,000 federal grant for crisis intervention team

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for $250,000 from the federal government to support its crisis intervention team.

The new unit was formed to assist deputies who respond to calls where residents are suffering from mental health issues. Units work with mental health professionals from Emergence Health Network during distress calls throughout the county.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office will request the El Paso County Commissioners Court for authorization to apply for a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, Community Policing Development Crisis Intervention Teams.

The federal agency is providing pilot grants directly to state, local, tribal and territorial law enforcement agencies to expand crisis intervention teams to assist law enforcement with calls. Funds from the grant help fund overtime for sworn personnel, salaries and contracts for mental health professionals.

Funds also provide funding for training sheriff’s office personnel. The county will not need to provide a match in order to receive the federal funds.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.