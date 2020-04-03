El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols near County Parks and other sites

Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced increase patrols during the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order.

Officials said deputies will be closing and actively patrolling County Parks as well as Red Sands, the desert area behind the Socorro Athletic Complex and San Felipe Park during the duration of the order.

The Sheriff’s Office is also reminding the public not to frequent those areas until the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order is lifted.

Officials said the order is enforceable under the Texas Government Code 418.173, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000.00 or confinement in jail for the term that does not exceed 180 days.

The public is encouraged to avoid these areas for the safety of our community

