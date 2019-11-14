El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a sex offender who took off from a halfway house on Wednesday.

According to investigators, Robert John Barela left the El Paso Transitional Living Center that’s located on 1650 Horizon Blvd.

Robert John Barela

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

He was allowed a pass to the Texas Workforce Commission located at 8825 North Loop Dr., but he never returned to the halfway house, according to deputies.

Barela is now wanted on a parole violation and for an additional charge for failing to comply with sex offenders duty to register.

The sheriff’s office said Barela’s sex offense is for online solicitation of a minor, the victim being a 14-year old female.

If you have information on the location of Robert Barela, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.