El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted sex offender who took off from the El Paso Multi-Use Facility located at 1700 Horizon Ave.

Officials said Ladon Barrentine absconded from the facility on Jan. 17, 2020.

According to investigators, Ladon was allowed a pass to search for a job, but never returned to the facility and now his whereabouts are unknown.

Authorities said his last known location was at a business located on 9500 block of Gateway West Blvd.

Ladon is now wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of Fail to Comply with Sex Offenders Duty to Register is forthcoming, officials said.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Ladon’s sex offense is for Criminal Sexual Conduct 4th Degree out of the State of Michigan, the victim being a 15-year-old female.

If you have information on the location of Ladon Barrentine, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.