El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is on the search for a wanted sex offender.

Law enforcement is asking the public for assistance locating Percile Lee Vonn after he failed to register a change in address after moving to Lubbock. Police consider him to be absconded and his whereabout are unknown.

He was convicted of indecency with a child/contact out of Hockley County, the victim was a 13-year-old girl at the time.

The public is urged to contact the sheriff’s office with information about Vonn at 915-538-2008.

