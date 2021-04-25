El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searches for wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who investigators say is a wanted sex offender.

On April 23, Adam Lewis Schulz left the El Paso Multi-Use Facility located at 1700 Horizon Blvd. Schulz walked out of the facility and his whereabouts are now unknown.

He is now wanted on a Parole Violation and an additional charge of Sex Offenders Duty to Register is forthcoming. His sex offense is for Sexual Assault of a Child, the victim being a 16-year-old female. He is currently on parole for Fail to Comply Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking if you have information on the location of Adam Lewis Schulz, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.