UPDATE: Far East collision fatal, one person killed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died after a serious multi-vehicle collision in Far East El Paso on Saturday.

Authorities also say there are several individuals with various injuries after a multi-vehicle collision occurred on the 12800 block of Montana Avenue. Westbound lanes are closed and the public is urged to find other routes.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office says the individual who died, succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

The lanes are expected to be opened by 9 p.m.

