El Paso County Sheriff’s Office requests public assistance locating sex offender

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office requests assistance from the public locating a 49-year-old registered sex offender.

Jesus Nevarez Jr., 49, is wanted by the sheriff’s office after he failed to notify law enforcement of his whereabouts. Officers with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice parole division initiated a home verification check for him and found he no longer lived at the listed address.

He is now wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of sex offenders duty to register. He is a register sex offender after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman.

Anyone in the public with knowledge of his whereabout are urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Village Medical Clinic opens inside Walgreens

Resident recalls waking up to flames outside her Northeast apartment

What caused East El Paso road to cave in during recent rain

KTSM 9 Today Artist Spotlight: Pie Sisters

9 News Movie Reviews: Black Widow

54 firefighters respond to apartment complex fire in Northeast El Paso

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link