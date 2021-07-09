El Paso County Sheriff’s Office requests public assistance locating sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office requests assistance from the public locating a 49-year-old registered sex offender.

Jesus Nevarez Jr., 49, is wanted by the sheriff’s office after he failed to notify law enforcement of his whereabouts. Officers with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice parole division initiated a home verification check for him and found he no longer lived at the listed address.

He is now wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of sex offenders duty to register. He is a register sex offender after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman.

Anyone in the public with knowledge of his whereabout are urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.