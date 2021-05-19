El Paso County Sheriff’s Office requests assistance locating wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs assistance from the public locating John Oliver McMickings, a wanted sex offender.

McMickings failed to return to a multi-use facility in East El Paso after leaving for work. His whereabouts remain unknown, according to county officials.

The sheriff’s office says he is wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of sex offenders duty to register. He has an original offense of sexual assault of a child, the victim was a 14-year-old girl.

He was last seen driving a red Ford Mustang.

The public is urged to contact the sheriff’s office with information on his whereabouts by calling 915-538-2008.

