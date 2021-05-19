El Paso County Sheriff’s Office requests assistance locating wanted sex offender

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs assistance from the public locating John Oliver McMickings, a wanted sex offender.

McMickings failed to return to a multi-use facility in East El Paso after leaving for work. His whereabouts remain unknown, according to county officials.

The sheriff’s office says he is wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of sex offenders duty to register. He has an original offense of sexual assault of a child, the victim was a 14-year-old girl.

He was last seen driving a red Ford Mustang.

The public is urged to contact the sheriff’s office with information on his whereabouts by calling 915-538-2008.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Passport planning tips for El Pasoans expected to travel internationally this summer

Carry the Load Relay in El Paso

Local woman makes bench for students at bus stop

Business hoping to fill positions as unemployment benefits will end in Texas in June

Woman injured after falling off border wall in Sunland Park

Employee arrested for having drugs on campus

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link