El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reports first positive COVID-19 case at Detention Facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has reported the first positive COVID-19 case at the Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility.

Officials report that on May 6, a 36-year-old man who was booked into the downtown jail for a Parole Violation, Failure to Identify and Evading Arrest or Detention.

The inmate was held under a 14-day quarantine while in the jail and officials said near the end of the quarantine period the man developed a fever.

The Sheriff’s Office said the inmate was given a COVID-19 test and it later came back positive.

Authorities said the inmate is currently in isolation and under medical care until he recovers.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said it continues to work with medical staff to implement necessary procedures and provide equipment to limit the outbreak of the virus in the workplace and within our inmate population.

