El Paso County Sheriff’s Office makes Most Wanted arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on Monday from the county’s Most Wanted fugitive list.

Sheriff deputies with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Fugitive Apprehension Section conducted an investigation at the 8500 block of Delfina in an attempt to locate the wanted suspect, Edgar Gonzalez.

Gonzalez had an outstanding warrant out of the District Clerks Office for two counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

Deputies approached and made contact with Gonzalez at the residence. Deputies obtained information that

Gonzalez was within the residence and made entry. Deputies made contact with Gonzalez and was taken into custody with no incident.

Gonzalez was featured in EPCSO most wanted back on September 18 2020. Gonzalez was booked into the El Paso County Jail for his outstanding warrant.