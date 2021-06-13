El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating “shots fired” in Horizon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating a call in reference to shots fired in Horizon.

Police say a call came in almost two hours after midnight on the 300 block of Canyon Vista Drive. Deputies assisted the Horizon City Police Department and the scene was transferred over to the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

“The incident is still under active investigation and details will be released as soon as they become available,” a news release said.

