El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating “shots fired” in Horizon

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating a call in reference to shots fired in Horizon.

Police say a call came in almost two hours after midnight on the 300 block of Canyon Vista Drive. Deputies assisted the Horizon City Police Department and the scene was transferred over to the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

“The incident is still under active investigation and details will be released as soon as they become available,” a news release said.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Crocodile found in Juarez

Proposed trail system for Sunland Park, NM

Changes as COVID hospitalizations decline

EP Public Library branches to re-open Phase 2 protocols

Man caught using credit card stolen from hotel room

Scammers target family members of those missing

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link