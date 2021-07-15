El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in San Elizario

Courtesy of a KTSM viewer.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking into a shooting that happened on Thursday around noon.

Police say the San Elizario City Marshal was called to the intersection of Las Pompas and Chicken Ranch Road after calls about gun shots were made. Law enforcement found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound.

The San Elizario Marshal requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Major Crimes Division. And, the victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

This story will be updated.

