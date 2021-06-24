El Paso County Sheriffs Office investigating damaged gravesites

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says there is an investigation into the damage of gravesites at a cemetery in Clint.

Law enforcement says deputies were dispatched to the San Lorenzo Cemetery at 1200 Roberts Road on June 16, due to concerns of damaged gravesites. Deputies observed several damaged graves and opened an investigation.

It is unclear how long and how many individuals police suspect are behind the damaged graves.

The sheriff’s office is urging to the public to contact law enforcement with information about the incident. The public can call 915-832-4408 with information.

