EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive later this month.
Officials with EPCSO said the event will happen March 23-25, 2021 at Sheriff’s Office Headquarters which is located at 3850 Justice Dr.
The bloodmobile will be parked outside of Sheriff’s Office Headquarters and will be open for donations from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
To book an appointment, click on the preferred date and help save a life.
Tuesday, March 23; Wednesday, March 24; Thursday, March 25.