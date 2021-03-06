El Paso County Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive later this month.

Officials with EPCSO said the event will happen March 23-25, 2021 at Sheriff’s Office Headquarters which is located at 3850 Justice Dr.

The bloodmobile will be parked outside of Sheriff’s Office Headquarters and will be open for donations from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To book an appointment, click on the preferred date and help save a life.

Tuesday, March 23; Wednesday, March 24; Thursday, March 25.

