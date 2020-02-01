El Paso County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen first responders

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is honoring fallen first responders.

On Friday, Sheriff Richard Wiles presented a memorial to honor the 114 fallen officers from around the nation that were killed in the line of duty in 2019 including Deputy Peter Herrera.

Herrera was shot and killed during a traffic stop in March of 2019.

The memorial consists of 114 white crosses placed in front of the memorial wall outside the Sheriff’s headquarters in far east El Paso. It includes a list of the names of those fallen officers.

The memorial will be on display through the end of National Police Week on May 16.