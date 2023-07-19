EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people were arrested and taken into custody on unrelated incidents, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

30-year-old Steve Ivan Duran was wanted on a felony criminal warrant for manufacture or delivery of controller substance, with more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.

Duran was located by Sheriff’s deputies at the 9100 block of Turrentine, taken into custody, and booked into the El Paso County Jail with no further incident.

Mugshot of Daniel Duran. Photo: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

On July 17th, 2023, Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Fugitive Apprehension Unit received an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Salina Desiree Pacheco, who was wanted on a felony criminal warrant for Driving While Intoxicated with a $25,000 bond.

Deputies located Pacheco at the 6200 block of Escondido, taking her into custody. Pacheco was booked into the El Paso County Jail with no further incident.