El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrest most wanted individual

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office most wanted suspect was arrested during an investigation at a Central El Paso home.

Law enforcement officers with the sheriff’s Warrants and Fugitive Apprehension Unit took Jose Guerrero into custody without incident, according to a news release.

Guerrero, 29, is accused of alleged crimes including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and assault causes bodily injury in family violence. His bonds total at $150,000, according to law enforcement.

He was featured in Crime Stopper’s Most Wanted fugitives in mid-February.

