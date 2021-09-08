El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies make fentanyl arrest in Horizon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies in Horizon arrested a man for possession of drugs determined to be fentanyl.

Jose Perez Lorta, 24, was arrested after a traffic stop at the 1300 block of North Darrington. Police searched Lorta’s vehicle and found 409 grams of pills, which were determined to be fentayl along with four grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Police later arrested and charged Lorta with possession of controlled substance and manufacture and delivery controlled substance. He is behind bars at the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $207,500 bond.

Federal authorities say fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is up to 100 times more potent.

