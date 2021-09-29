El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man for allegedly firing shotgun “recklessly” in his back yard

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was arrested on Tuesday in far west El Paso for deadly conduct in progress, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Chandler Arteaga, 29, was arrested by deputies from the Northwest Patrol Station after they were dispatched to the 7800 block of Kiely Rd. at approximately 1 pm on September 27.

Witnesses told deputies that their neighbor, Arteaga, was “recklessly” shooting a shotgun from his backyard towards a residential area.

Deputies, along with Northwest Criminal Investigations Division Detectives and constables, arrived and allegedly found Arteaga trying to dispose of the shotgun and casings, the release said.

EPCSO officials say the items were found in the desert, Arteaga was located and taken into custody for deadly conduct without incident.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.