El Paso County Sheriff’s Department identifies victim in shooting by Socorro Activities Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says two teens have been released from the hospital and two young adults remain in the hospital after a shooting in the Socorro Activities Center on Sunday morning.

Authorities also identified the victim as Cruz Eli Arredondo, a 21-year-old, who was killed in a shooting near the Socorro Activities Center in Far East El Paso. The sheriff’s office says a 17-year-old and 18-year-old are now out of the hospital.

And, two males, a 20-year-old and 22-year-old are still in the hospital in stable conditions.

Authorities have not announced arrests or suspects in the case as investigators continue their investigation.

