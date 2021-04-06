El Paso County Sheriff looking for wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for a wanted sex offender after he left a Far East transitional living center without notice.

Santos Salas, who has an offense of aggravated sexual assault of a child for attacking a 13-year-old female on his record, escaped from the El Paso Transitional Living Center in Horizon on Monday. He is wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of sex offenders duty to register.

He had been on parole for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

