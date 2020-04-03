El Paso County Sheriff deputies make arrests in two burglary investigations

Christopher Urias was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Building that happened in January.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies made two arrests in two separate burglary cases.

In the first case, deputies arrested Christopher Urias, 36, on an outstanding warrant for Burglary of Building. The incident reportedly happened in January.

In the second case, Brandon Gennanino Rizzo, 22, was arrested for Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30K.

Both men were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would like to remind the public to lock their vehicles, trunks or
tailgate as an unlocked car is an open invitation to a thief, take the keys with you and close all
windows.

Brandon Gennanino Rizzo was arrested on Wednesday for theft of property.

