El Paso County Sheriff deputies capture most wanted suspect during investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of El Paso County’s most wanted criminal suspects is behind bars, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Jairo Castro, 37, an individual wanted for alleged crimes of family violence, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, unlawful carrying of weapon and theft of service. The deputies found Castro during an investigation on Tuesday.

Castro was in an East El Paso residence on the 3500 block of Peerless after deputies had began a search for the suspect near Horizon City.

He was taken to the Downtown jail with bonds totaling up to $62,000. As of Tuesday evening, Castro was still behind bars, according to the county’s website.

