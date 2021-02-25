El Paso County Sheriff announces warning of phone scam threatening violence to loved ones

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a telephone scam that threatens victims of harm to a loved one in exchange for monetary gain.

Scammers use fear to intimidate victims to wire money before a victim has the opportunity to check if their loved one is safe, a news release says.

“Victims are asked to gather as much information as possible to include names, phone numbers, caller ID, wiring details or locations mentioned to during such phone calls to assist law enforcement in investigating these incidents,” a news release says.

The sheriff’s office urges victims of these scams to call law enforcement. The public is encouraged to reach out through non-emergency phone numbers for the El Paso Police Department and sheriff’s office.

For EPPD call: 915-832-4400.

For EP County Sheriff: call 915-832-4408.

