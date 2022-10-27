EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – By recognizing veterans and their families, El Paso County proclaims this community as the “Veterans Capital of the U.S.A.”

In celebration of this prestigious title, El Paso County will hold a Kick-Off celebration at the El Paso County Coliseum on Tuesday, November 1st at 6:00 p.m.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego spearheaded the initiative with support from El Paso County commissioners.

“We are grounding our claim to the Veterans Capital of the U.S.A. based on our rich military history, continued partnership with Fort Bliss, social support partner network, and steadfast commitment to veterans and their families,” El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego

Judge Samaniego said the county has at least 46 landmarks significant to military history.

“Our communities such as San Elizario have sacrificed so much to defend our country, El Paso deserves this honor,” Samaniego said.

To celebrate, the county is holding a free kick-off event for the public on Tuesday, November 1 at 6 p.m. and children are encouraged to wear costumes.

To recognize all veterans and their families, there will be a ceremony honoring veterans, free music, food trucks, prizes for veterans, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. There will also be luchadores and other famous El Paso characters.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The County is also inviting the community to join Operation Green Light and show support for veterans by lighting their buildings and homes green from November 7 to November 13. By shining a green light, veterans will know that they are seen, appreciated and supported.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.